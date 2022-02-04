Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,828.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

ODFL stock opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.86 and its 200 day moving average is $313.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

