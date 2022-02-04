Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at UBS Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.75.

ODFL stock opened at $327.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $196.94 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.86 and its 200 day moving average is $313.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

