Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.40 and its 200-day moving average is $221.76. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

