QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

