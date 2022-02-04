BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 218 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 193,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

