Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $177.39 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00041272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $177.39 million and $7.86 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001046 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

