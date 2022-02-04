JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $365,224.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

