Bitradio (BRO) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $61,049.10 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,862,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,862,580 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.