Receive Access Ecosystem Market Capitalization Tops $7.41 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $85,384.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00363231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006719 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.32 or 0.01244597 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

