KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.33 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $313.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

