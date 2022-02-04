KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $333,780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 11,873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after buying an additional 718,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.