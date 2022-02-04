Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

EAT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 135.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brinker International by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

