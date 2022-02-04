NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 12,468 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

