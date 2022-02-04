Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.92 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.95 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

