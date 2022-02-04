Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BIGZ stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn bought 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,458 shares of company stock worth $390,687 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

