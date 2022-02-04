Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.24% of Progress Software worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

PRGS stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.