Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $109,964,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.