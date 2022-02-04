NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 48,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.