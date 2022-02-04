NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $102.65 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

