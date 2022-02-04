NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Primerica worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Primerica by 139.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,697,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

