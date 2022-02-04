NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Community Bank System worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

