Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$25.73

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

