-$0.14 EPS Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

