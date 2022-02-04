First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.22. 119,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 67,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.