JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98. 31,158 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.