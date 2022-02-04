Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVNT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

