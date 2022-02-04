Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BIO stock opened at $622.90 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $690.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $70,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

