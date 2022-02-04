PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

