Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transcat, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Transcat in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.57 million, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

