LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

