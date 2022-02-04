Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 405.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $356,627. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KALU opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.18. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.