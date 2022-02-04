Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,638,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $184.04 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

