Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.