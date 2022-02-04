1,731 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

