SEB Equities Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 190 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.90.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

