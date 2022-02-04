ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ABB by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

