Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

