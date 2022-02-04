19,668 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

