Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

