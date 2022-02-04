Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million to $670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.94 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS.

TENB opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

