Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Down 3.6%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). 658,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,237,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £10.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.94.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

