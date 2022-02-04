Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.13 and last traded at C$12.41. 16,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.21.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

