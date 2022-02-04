Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,388,000 after purchasing an additional 334,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

