Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

EMR opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

