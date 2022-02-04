Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

