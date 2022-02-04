Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TransUnion worth $57,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of TRU opened at $100.51 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.