Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NetEase worth $59,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

