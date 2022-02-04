Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $28.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $28.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $33.32 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,822.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,814.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

