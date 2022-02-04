Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.