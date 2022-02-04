Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.